Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1429.1, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.63% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% slide in NIFTY and a 27.97% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1429.1, down 0.01% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23899.05. The Sensex is at 76440.61, up 1.21%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has eased around 0.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27795.75, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.24 lakh shares in last one month.