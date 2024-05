Tejas Networks has allotted 96,003 equity shares under ESOP on 22 May 2024. Consequent to the allotment, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1,70,90,00,640/- divided into 17,09,00,064 equity shares of Rs 10/- each from Rs 1,70,80,40,610/- divided into 17,08,04,061 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

