Laxmi Cotspin consolidated net profit rises 3.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.95% to Rs 22.46 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Cotspin rose 3.47% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.95% to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 150.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

