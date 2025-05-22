Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genpharmasec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Genpharmasec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 37.35% to Rs 14.01 crore

Net Loss of Genpharmasec reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.35% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 33.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.0110.20 37 33.7230.41 11 OPM %-7.14-0.10 -0.210.13 - PBDT-0.170.14 PL 2.690.29 828 PBT-0.430.11 PL 1.880.25 652 NP-0.27-0.27 0 1.23-0.17 LP

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

