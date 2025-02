Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit declines 83.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.67% to Rs 35.10 crore

Net profit of Terai Tea Co declined 83.14% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.67% to Rs 35.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.35.1040.663.560.690.522.620.132.220.432.55

