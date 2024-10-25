Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 370.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 265.46% to Rs 265.58 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 370.95% to Rs 40.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 265.46% to Rs 265.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.265.5872.6724.8446.5865.1217.2163.8415.8940.698.64

