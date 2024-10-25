Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 370.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 265.46% to Rs 265.58 croreNet profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 370.95% to Rs 40.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 265.46% to Rs 265.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales265.5872.67 265 OPM %24.8446.58 -PBDT65.1217.21 278 PBT63.8415.89 302 NP40.698.64 371
Powered by Capital Market - Live News