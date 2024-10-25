ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 25.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.64% to Rs 738.95 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences declined 25.80% to Rs 91.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 123.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.64% to Rs 738.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 500.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.738.95500.5235.8036.19209.59168.33129.11126.2491.59123.43

