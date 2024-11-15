Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 170.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.84% to Rs 63.99 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products rose 170.21% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 47.84% to Rs 63.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.63.99122.698.884.873.923.970.551.362.540.94

