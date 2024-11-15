Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 170.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Sales decline 47.84% to Rs 63.99 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products rose 170.21% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 47.84% to Rs 63.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 122.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales63.99122.69 -48 OPM %8.884.87 -PBDT3.923.97 -1 PBT0.551.36 -60 NP2.540.94 170

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story