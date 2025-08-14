Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net loss of Vardhan Capital & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.100.1250.0083.33-0.010.03-0.010.03-0.010.02

