TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 56.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.14% to Rs 455.08 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac rose 56.54% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.14% to Rs 455.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 402.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.455.08402.2112.2610.9253.5741.9332.0920.8523.8115.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News