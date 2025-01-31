TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 28.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.41% to Rs 23.40 crore

Net profit of TransIndia Real Estate rose 28.59% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.41% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.23.4025.5565.0060.3517.5826.8413.0822.868.776.82

