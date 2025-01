Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit declines 73.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.14% to Rs 83.62 crore

Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis declined 73.52% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.14% to Rs 83.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 86.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.83.6286.3314.2417.6013.2616.283.6410.831.887.10

