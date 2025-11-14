Thakkers Group standalone net profit rises 47.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.69% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Group rose 47.89% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.69% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.143.14-14.0486.312.591.982.101.422.101.42

