Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 58.51 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.69% to Rs 1704.60 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery reported to Rs 58.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.69% to Rs 1704.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1178.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1704.601178.106.20-0.6389.45-18.0578.39-23.5658.51-17.45

