Shriram Properties signs JDA for residential project in Bengaluru

Shriram Properties has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for ~5 acres of land parcel in Bannerghatta Road, South Bengaluru. The Company plans to develop an exclusive villament community with an estimated GDV potential of over Rs 350 crore.

Strategically located in one of Bengaluru's most sought-after residential corridors, this project will offer a refined living experience that blends elegant architecture, expansive green landscapes, and thoughtfully curated modern amenities. Each villament will be designed to provide abundant natural light and ventilation, while maintaining a strong connection to its landscape surroundings - reflecting SPL's commitment to creating sustainable and contemporary urban homes.