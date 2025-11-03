Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Properties signs JDA for residential project in Bengaluru

Shriram Properties signs JDA for residential project in Bengaluru

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With GDV potential of over Rs 350 cr

Shriram Properties has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for ~5 acres of land parcel in Bannerghatta Road, South Bengaluru. The Company plans to develop an exclusive villament community with an estimated GDV potential of over Rs 350 crore.

Strategically located in one of Bengaluru's most sought-after residential corridors, this project will offer a refined living experience that blends elegant architecture, expansive green landscapes, and thoughtfully curated modern amenities. Each villament will be designed to provide abundant natural light and ventilation, while maintaining a strong connection to its landscape surroundings - reflecting SPL's commitment to creating sustainable and contemporary urban homes.

The location offers exceptional connectivity, a thriving social infrastructure, and a balance of urban convenience with natural tranquility, making it one of Bengaluru's most preferred residential destinations. The project is expected to be launched during FY26 and will further strengthen SPL's expanding mid premium housing portfolio in Bengaluru.

This project underscores SPL's asset-light growth strategy and its focus on value-accretive partnerships in high-demand locations, aligned with the company's broader vision of delivering quality, community centric, and environmentally conscious living spaces that resonate with evolving urban lifestyles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AWL Agri Business clocks PAT of Rs 245 crore in Q2; sales volume up 7% QoQ

Wipro Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors records 13% YoY rise in October'25 motorcycle sales

Nifty trades above 25,750 mark; realty shares rally

Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit rises 2.00% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story