Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The highs that haunt: Sensex and Nifty still chasing last year's peaks

The highs that haunt: Sensex and Nifty still chasing last year's peaks

The summit slips from view: Midcaps trail, FPIs exit, domestic liquidity clings to the ledge

peak, mountain
premium
The total market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies now stands at ₹450.6 trillion, down from a record ₹478 trillion.
Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 11:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A year ago, Indian equities scaled lifetime highs, with the Nifty reaching 26,277 and the Sensex approaching 86,000. Since then, both indices have remained more than 6 per cent below those peaks. 
The total market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies now stands at ₹450.6 trillion, down from a record ₹478 trillion. Just last week, the gap had nearly closed, with mcap less than 3 per cent short of a fresh peak. 
Broader markets have lagged further. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 remain 7 per cent and 11 per cent below their respective highs, highlighting the relative resilience of larger companies during a volatile year. Fresh listings have also supported overall mcap. 
While the indices are roughly 6 per cent lower year-on-year, valuations are at least 10 per cent cheaper when adjusted for earnings growth. Analysts cite strong domestic liquidity as a stabilising factor, which has offset nearly ₹2.7 trillion in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows over the past 12 months. 
Several strategists now see opportunities emerging. 
“Although foreign funds have withdrawn substantial sums from India over the past year — a period in which the market seriously underperformed — local investors have remained resilient. Earnings growth expectations might soften slightly, but valuations are no longer a concern. Government policy is increasingly supportive, and most foreign funds remain lightly positioned. We believe Indian equities look attractive,” said Herald van der Linde, chief Asia equity strategist at HSBC, in a note raising India’s rating to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’. 
Still, the broader trend shows weakness amid ongoing FPI selling, US tariffs, and a softening rupee. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Websol Energy System commissions 600 MW solar cell manufacturing unit in West Bengal

Board of Sky Gold & Diamonds approves change in CFO

Paradeep Phosphates commissions 1500 MTPD sulphuric acid plant

Board of Krishival Foods to consider fund raising options

Brahmaputra Infrastructure bags Rs 169-cr NHAI order

Topics :Markets Sensex NiftyNifty 50Sensex indicesMarkets

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story