Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lee & Nee Software (Exports) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.67% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net profit of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.79% to Rs 10.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.862.39 20 10.738.53 26 OPM %-7.69-11.30 --7.83-12.31 - PBDT0.110.01 1000 0.630.71 -11 PBT0.08-0.02 LP 0.500.65 -23 NP0.03-0.17 LP 0.310.50 -38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit rises 132.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 827.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 54.07% in the March 2025 quarter

EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 10.23% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story