The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 8.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of The Indian Wood Products Company declined 8.73% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.71% to Rs 51.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.51.4356.347.687.702.472.301.401.501.151.26

