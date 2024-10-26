Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 48.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.74% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 48.09% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 99.74% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.1765.13-5.88-0.450.181.520.131.471.941.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News