Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 48.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 99.74% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 48.09% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 99.74% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.1765.13 -100 OPM %-5.88-0.45 -PBDT0.181.52 -88 PBT0.131.47 -91 NP1.941.31 48

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

