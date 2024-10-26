Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 47.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 47.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 675.61 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 47.54% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 675.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 628.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales675.61628.74 7 OPM %8.237.40 -PBDT32.4334.55 -6 PBT4.6612.40 -62 NP5.5510.58 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Israel says it has completed its strikes on Iran, including missile plants

IND vs NZ: Shocking to get Virat Kohli out off a full toss - Santner

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts looking to get early wickets in Pune

LIVE: West Asia conflict escalates as Israel starts 'precision strikes' on military targets in Iran

PKL: Devank leads Patna Pirates to 1st win; Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story