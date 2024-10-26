Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 47.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 675.61 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 47.54% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 675.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 628.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.675.61628.748.237.4032.4334.554.6612.405.5510.58

