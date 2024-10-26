Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 47.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 675.61 croreNet profit of Sangam (India) declined 47.54% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 675.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 628.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales675.61628.74 7 OPM %8.237.40 -PBDT32.4334.55 -6 PBT4.6612.40 -62 NP5.5510.58 -48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News