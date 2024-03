From CIDCO

J Kumar Infraprojects has received LoA in the capacity of sole bidder, from CIDCO for the work of Design and Construction of Coastal Road from CH 2900 to CH 5800 (MTHL Junction) at Ulwe, Navi Mumbai for the total contract cost amounting to Rs. 912.28 crore.

