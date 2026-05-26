To offer travellers forex solutions with visa application services

Thomas Cook (India) and Atlys, one of India's leading visa processing platforms, have announced an exclusive long-term partnership to offer seamless and convenient foreign exchange solutions to travellers across leisure and student travel segments.

The partnership aims to simplify access to foreign exchange by integrating Thomas Cook India's offerings into the visa application journey on Atlys. The collaboration thus brings together two highly complementary services visa processing and foreign exchange, into a single, unified journey, enabling customers to plan essential aspects of their international travel with greater ease and efficiency.

Deepesh Varma, Chief Business Officer Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India), said, We are delighted to partner with Atlys, a digital-first platform known for its strong focus on customer experience and simplified visa application process for today's travellers. This collaboration aligns well with our customer-first approach, as travellers increasingly seek speed, convenience and reliability at every stage of their journey. Forex is an essential part of outbound travel and through this partnership, we will be able to cater to a fast growing base of digitally savvy, young travellers. With our digital capabilities spanning the Thomas Cook website, TC Pay app available on Android and Apple, and 24x7 WhatsApp assistance, we are well positioned to offer a seamless and convenient forex experience that integrates naturally into their journey.