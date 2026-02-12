Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 84.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.44% to Rs 33.72 crore

Net profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing declined 84.65% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 37.44% to Rs 33.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.7253.904.5729.1110.8522.253.9719.402.3915.57

