Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 84.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.44% to Rs 33.72 croreNet profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing declined 84.65% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 37.44% to Rs 33.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.7253.90 -37 OPM %4.5729.11 -PBDT10.8522.25 -51 PBT3.9719.40 -80 NP2.3915.57 -85
