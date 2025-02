Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 128.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 208.89% to Rs 160.47 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 128.80% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 208.89% to Rs 160.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.160.4751.956.097.6611.485.0311.274.868.423.68

