Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castrol India standalone net profit rises 12.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 12.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 1353.89 crore

Net profit of Castrol India rose 12.17% to Rs 271.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 241.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 1353.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1264.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.30% to Rs 927.23 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 864.13 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 5364.85 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 5074.61 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Dec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1353.891264.04 7 5364.855074.61 6 OPM %27.7626.03 -23.8223.61 - PBDT396.35349.33 13 1357.381273.53 7 PBT370.93324.32 14 1257.611181.10 6 NP271.39241.94 12 927.23864.13 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 25.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Cineline India consolidated net profit rises 176.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 0.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 45.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 97.71% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story