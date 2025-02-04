Castrol India standalone net profit rises 12.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 1353.89 crore

Net profit of Castrol India rose 12.17% to Rs 271.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 241.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 1353.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1264.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.30% to Rs 927.23 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 864.13 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 5364.85 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 5074.61 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

