TIL hits the roof as board to review fundraising proposal on 23 Feb'26

TIL hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 275.20 after the company's board will meet on 23 February 2026, to consider raising funds via different routes.

The company will raise capital by way of a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, or any other permissible mode and or combination thereof, through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked securities, warrants, and or any other eligible securities.

Earlier, on 16 February 2026, the companys board approved the acquisition of a 60% stake in Tulip Compression (TCPL) - a fast-growing clean energy solutions provider. The move marks the companys accelerated entry into the clean energy manufacturing ecosystem.