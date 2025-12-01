Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 3.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 501.65, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.24% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% jump in NIFTY and a 13.26% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 501.65, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 26164.95. The Sensex is at 85592.35, down 0.13%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has gained around 4.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10293.05, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.5 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 504.15, up 3.17% on the day. Hindustan Zinc Ltd is down 0.24% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% jump in NIFTY and a 13.26% jump in the Nifty Metal index.