Timken India slips as Q3 PAT slides 30% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Timken India fell 2.56% to Rs 3,167.75 after the company reported a 30.2% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 54.56 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 78.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 14.1% to Rs 779.67 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 683.35 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 was at Rs 78.24 crore, down 24.02% as against Rs 102.98 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose 19.12% year on year to Rs 708.58 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 49.22 crore (up 12.48% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 0.80 crore (down 25.93% YoY) during the period under review.