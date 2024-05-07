Tips Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tips Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 409.85, down 4.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.02% in last one year as compared to a 21.88% rally in NIFTY and a 4.94% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 409.85, down 4.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 22260.05. The Sensex is at 73429.98, down 0.63%.Tips Industries Ltd has eased around 11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1811.15, down 1.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

