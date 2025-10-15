Tips Music gains after Q2 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Tips Music rallied 3.37% to Rs 546.60 after the company reported a 10.44% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 53.19 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 48.16 crore posted in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations rose 10.68% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 89.22 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 71.67 crore in Q2 FY26, up 11.23% compared with Rs 64.43 crore in Q2 FY25.
Total expenses increased 1.33% YoY to Rs 22.06 crore in the second quarter of FY26. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 3.39 crore (up 21.50% YoY), while advertising stood at Rs 6.07 crore (up 84.49% YoY) during the period under review.
On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 7.96% to Rs 99.03 crore, while revenue jumped 14.72% to Rs 177.29 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Tips Industries is engaged in the acquisition and exploitation of music rights.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app