Tips Music Ltd spurts 2.91%, gains for fifth straight session

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 569.2, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.77% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% drop in NIFTY and a 27.49% drop in the Nifty Media.

Tips Music Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 569.2, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 26164.95. The Sensex is at 85592.35, down 0.13%. Tips Music Ltd has risen around 8.22% in last one month.