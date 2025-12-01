Varun Beverages Ltd soars 0.27%, up for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 482.85, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.63% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.1% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55595.8, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.26 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 484.8, down 0.02% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd is down 23.63% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.1% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.