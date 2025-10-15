Amal standalone net profit declines 38.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.70% to Rs 18.58 crore

Net profit of Amal declined 38.07% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 63.70% to Rs 18.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.5811.3510.5024.932.002.851.552.451.091.76

