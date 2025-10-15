Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 8.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 39.67 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India declined 8.49% to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 39.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.39.6734.8230.4337.9712.0513.2311.2612.598.419.19

