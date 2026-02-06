Associate Sponsors

Tirth Plastic standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Feb 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 3.41 crore

Net profit of Tirth Plastic rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.410 0 OPM %2.640 -PBDT0.090.01 800 PBT0.090.01 800 NP0.080.01 700

Feb 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

