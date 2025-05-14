Tirupati Forge standalone net profit declines 32.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.94% to Rs 27.50 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Forge declined 32.29% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.94% to Rs 27.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.37% to Rs 7.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.53% to Rs 114.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 110.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

