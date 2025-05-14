Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 118.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.66% to Rs 1642.04 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 118.86% to Rs 244.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.66% to Rs 1642.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1015.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.62% to Rs 527.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 357.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.28% to Rs 5075.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3592.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1642.041015.735075.693592.6413.468.928.306.52333.56163.23745.77522.26323.55152.82703.28480.93244.25111.60527.40357.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News