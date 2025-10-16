Hubtown update on its 25 Downtown project at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

Hubtown announced that Twenty Five Downtown Realty (TFDRL), an associate company of Hubtown, has obtained the RERA Registration Certificate for Tower 4 (Ruby Mount) of its 25 Downtown project located at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai.

With this, TFDRL has, as on date, obtained RERA registration for four towers (T1, T2, T3 and T4) of the aforesaid project.

