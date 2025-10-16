Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hubtown update on its 25 Downtown project at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

Hubtown update on its 25 Downtown project at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Hubtown announced that Twenty Five Downtown Realty (TFDRL), an associate company of Hubtown, has obtained the RERA Registration Certificate for Tower 4 (Ruby Mount) of its 25 Downtown project located at Mahalaxmi, Mumbai.

With this, TFDRL has, as on date, obtained RERA registration for four towers (T1, T2, T3 and T4) of the aforesaid project.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

