Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations standalone net profit declines 86.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tomorrow Technologies Global Innovations declined 86.36% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 93.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.284.0010.711.000.030.220.030.220.030.22

