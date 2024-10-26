Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Why video conference not used for production of accused: SC to Maha secy

A bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and R Mahadevan asked the secretary to file an affidavit in this regard within two weeks

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 2:22 PM IST
The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra home secretary to apprise why video conferencing facilities are not being used for the production of the accused in court to record evidence.

A bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and R Mahadevan asked the secretary to file an affidavit in this regard within two weeks.

"Let the secretary home, state of Maharashtra file an affidavit as to why video conferencing facilities are not being used for production of accused in court for the purpose of recording of evidence or otherwise?  "He/she shall also state in the affidavit as to whether such facilities are in place in the state of Maharashtra or not? It shall also be pointed out in the affidavit as to how much of amount was released for installation of video conferencing in the courts and the jails and what is the present ground situation," the bench said.

During the hearing, when the court asked the counsel for the state why the accused was not produced, he could not offer any explanation.

The top court's direction came on a plea filed by an accused who contended that the trial in his case was adjourned 30 times as he was not produced.

Topics :Supreme CourtMaharashtra governmentMaharashtra

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

