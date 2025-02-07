Abbott India Ltd soars 1.23%, gains for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 29440, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.18% in last one year as compared to a 8.59% jump in NIFTY and a 19.15% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Abbott India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29440, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23583.2. The Sensex is at 77886.15, down 0.22%. Abbott India Ltd has slipped around 0.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22009.05, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18060 shares today, compared to the daily average of 16001 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 29578.45, up 1.16% on the day. Abbott India Ltd is up 4.18% in last one year as compared to a 8.59% jump in NIFTY and a 19.15% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 46.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

