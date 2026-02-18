Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Power Ltd gains for fifth session

Torrent Power Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST
Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1497, up 0.71% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.93% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.17% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Torrent Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1497, up 0.71% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%. Torrent Power Ltd has risen around 11.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36388.45, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77471 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1495, up 0.71% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is up 18.93% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.17% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 23.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

