Torrent Power Ltd rose 5.09% today to trade at Rs 1423.75. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.45% to quote at 5521. The index is down 0.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Green Power Company Ltd increased 4.79% and Adani Power Ltd added 4.74% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 95.63 % over last one year compared to the 25.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Torrent Power Ltd has added 23.9% over last one month compared to 0.27% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.22% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3786 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1515 on 27 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 505.45 on 29 Mar 2023.

