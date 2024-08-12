Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 81.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.32% to Rs 146.00 crore

Net profit of Total Transport Systems declined 81.82% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.32% to Rs 146.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 113.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.146.00113.780.952.321.792.670.901.990.241.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp