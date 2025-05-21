Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 1.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.88% to Rs 24.94 crore

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment declined 1.45% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 24.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.69% to Rs 5.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 107.07% to Rs 68.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

