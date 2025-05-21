Facor Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.52% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Facor Alloys reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 59.52% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 50.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 99.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.170.420.17153.79-1694.12-1047.62-7335.29-14.66-3.39-5.38-4.62-21.25-3.77-5.87-6.17-23.270.71-4.87-50.21-19.91

