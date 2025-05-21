Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Facor Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 59.52% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Facor Alloys reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 59.52% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 50.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 19.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 99.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.170.42 -60 0.17153.79 -100 OPM %-1694.12-1047.62 --7335.29-14.66 - PBDT-3.39-5.38 37 -4.62-21.25 78 PBT-3.77-5.87 36 -6.17-23.27 73 NP0.71-4.87 LP -50.21-19.91 -152

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Appliances consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit rises 259.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 87.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 0.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 66.45% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story