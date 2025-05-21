Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Appliances consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Appliances consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

May 21 2025
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hindustan Appliances declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.38% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

May 21 2025

