JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 31.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.71% to Rs 1181.83 crore

Net profit of JSW Infrastructure rose 31.56% to Rs 329.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 250.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 1181.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 940.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

