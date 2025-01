Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 18.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 16323.09 crore

Net profit of Hyundai Motor India declined 18.56% to Rs 1160.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1425.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 16323.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16512.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.16323.0916512.0211.4913.162090.102493.551562.731959.741160.731425.22

