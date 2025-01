Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 17.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.17% to Rs 1670.82 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 17.43% to Rs 389.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 331.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.17% to Rs 1670.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1902.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1670.821902.2432.1123.63546.13458.89524.07444.19389.29331.50

